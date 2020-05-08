Join us on May 19, 2020, for an in-depth webinar on the Key Privacy Considerations for Reopening Businesses in the EU. Our featured speakers, Hunton Brussels lawyers Claire François and Laura Léonard, will highlight key data protection issues that arise in connection with the measures employers may take to limit or prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

The types of health information that may be collected from employees and visitors;

Measures to consider when processing that information; and

Whether and how to conduct temperature checks.

