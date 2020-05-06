In the final segment of an S4x20 video on Cybersecurity Law and Governance, Lisa Sotto, Chair of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Privacy and Cybersecurity practice, explains what effective cybersecurity oversight looks like for a company board of directors. While boards may have paid lip service to cyber risk a decade ago, they moved the issue to the top of their radar screen in the wake of CEO terminations resulting from cyber attacks. Sotto addresses responsible oversight by boards and offers best practice recommendations for preparedness efforts. She warns that boards that ignore cybersecurity concerns do so at their own peril.

