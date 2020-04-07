Listen as Phyllis H. Marcus, partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth and Co-Chair of the ABA Antitrust Law Section’s Privacy and Information Security Committee, speaks about the privacy concerns over using smart devices on the ABA’s Our Curious Amalgam podcast, Is Your Assistant Spying on You? Understanding the Privacy Law Issues Involving In-Home Assistants.

As smart speakers become more and more popular, “connected” homes present novel privacy challenges. Listen in as Phyllis Marcus discusses what laws might come into play regarding these increased privacy concerns, possible actions enforcers might be considering or taking, and potential solutions.

Listen to the episode on Google Podcast. The episode is also available on Apple Podcast, Stitcher and Spotify.