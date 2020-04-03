On April 1, 2020, the French Data Protection Authority (the “CNIL”) released guidance for employers on how to implement teleworking (the “Guidance”) as well as best practices for their employees in this context (the “Best Practices”).

Guidance for Employers

According to the Guidance, employers must implement the following measures to secure their information systems:

Ensuring that they have an IT charter or information security policy in place covering teleworking, or, at the very least, a set of minimum rules that must be complied with by each teleworking employee. Such policy or rules should be binding for employees;

Assessing the risks raised if the rules governing the information systems ( e.g. , authentication rules) need to be revised to allow teleworking, and implementing appropriate measures to mitigate those risks;

, authentication rules) need to be revised to allow teleworking, and implementing appropriate measures to mitigate those risks; Ensuring that all employee workstations are equipped with at least a firewall, antivirus protection and a tool blocking access to malicious sites; and

Implementing a Virtual Private Network (“VPN”) solution to avoid direct exposure of the organization’s services on the Internet. If possible, organizations should enable two-factor authentication for VPN login.

If the organization’s services are delivered on the Internet, the Guidance further recommends the following steps:

Using protocols that ensure the confidentiality and authentication of the receiving server (such as HTTPS for websites, and SFTP to securely transfer files), and using the most recent versions of those protocols;

Applying the latest security patches to the equipment and software used (VPN, remote desktop solution, email and videoconference systems, etc.). In this respect, the Guidance invites organizations to regularly consult the newsletters of France’s national Computer Emergency Response Team (available only in French) in order to be informed of the latest software vulnerabilities and how to protect against them;

Implementing two-factor authentication mechanisms on all remotely accessible services to limit intrusion risks;

Regularly reviewing logs of access to remotely accessible services to detect suspicious behaviors; and

Not making non-secure server interfaces directly accessible. More generally, employers should limit the number of services available on the Internet to the minimum in order to reduce the risk of attack.

Best Practices for Employees

Best Practices for employees while teleworking include: