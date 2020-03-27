On March 25, 2020, the European Data Protection Supervisor (“EDPS”) sent a letter to the Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (“DG CONNECT”) addressing the various initiatives involving telecommunications providers at the Member State level to monitor the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak using location data.

In the letter, the EDPS states that the data protection rules currently in force in the EU are flexible enough to allow for the implementation of measures to fight against pandemics like the COVID-19 crisis. The EDPS stresses the importance of adopting a coordinated approach to handle this crisis and the urgent need for action at the European level.

The EDPS also outlines some factors to be taken into account when working on initiatives that will make use of location data to track the spread of the virus: