On April 2, 2020, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will host a webinar on the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”): The CCPA Is Here—Are You Litigation-Ready? Most companies have now developed a framework for compliance with the CCPA. Having a compliance program in place is critical, and that includes preparing for the inevitable onslaught of class action litigation that is coming.

During this program, Hunton’s Lisa Sotto, Ann Marie Mortimer and Jason Kim will discuss the draft modified regulations that the Attorney General issued in February, the basis for lawsuits that can be brought under the CCPA and tactics for mitigating risk associated with these actions.

