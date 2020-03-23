To help facilitate data sharing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Global Privacy Assembly has begun compiling the latest guidance from data protection authorities around the world on data protection and data sharing. As of this blog post, the list contains guidance from 26 countries and territories across the globe as well the European Data Protection Board and the United Nations Special Rapporteurs. The list will be updated as additional guidance is provided.

For more information, read our previous blog post on the Executive Committee of the GPA’s statement giving their support on this issue.