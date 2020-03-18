On March 12, 2020, Senator Jerry Moran (KS) introduced a comprehensive federal privacy bill entitled the Consumer Data Privacy and Security Act of 2020 (the “Act”).

The Act would create a single preemptive federal standard for consumer data privacy and dedicate resources to help the Federal Trade Commission hire 440 new attorneys, technologists and support personnel to enforce it. It would provide enforcement authority to state attorneys general, and would provide the FTC with new rulemaking authority powers as well as the ability to levy fines for initial violations of the Act. It also notably does not contain a private right of action.

The Act would also: