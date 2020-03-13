As reported by Bloomberg Law, on March 12, 2020, the Washington House and Senate were unable to reach consensus on the Washington Privacy Act. As we reported this January, lawmakers in Washington state introduced a new version of the Washington Privacy Act, a comprehensive data privacy bill. In the past two months, the much-discussed bill flew through the Washington Senate and House, but ultimately failed to pass.

The bill’s House version would have provided for a private right of action while the bill’s Senate version would have given sole enforcement authority to the state attorney general.