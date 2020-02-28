On March 5, 2020 the Cybersecurity Law Report will host a webinar with panelists, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP partner Bridget Treacy and Refinitiv’s chief privacy officer Vivienne Artz, on the General Data Protection Regulation’s (“GDPR”) territorial scope entitled, “Gauging GDPR’s Global Reach.” This webinar will explore the global effect of the GDPR in both the digital and geographic arenas.
Topics of discussion include:
- Which extra-E.U. activities the GDPR does and does not capture;
- Sample scenarios for mapping the ins and outs of GDPR applicability across the globe;
- Consequences for businesses’ contract diligence, data agreements and planning;
- GDPR’s coverage of behavioral ad tracking and other borderless monitoring; and
- How to address remaining concerns over data transfers, blockchain and other de-centralized technologies.
Register for this complimentary webinar.