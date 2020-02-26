On March 17, 2020, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will host a breakfast briefing in our London office to discuss the current cybersecurity threat environment and explore UK and EU cyber enforcement trends. In the face of record-breaking fines handed out by the regulators, securing networks, hardening systems, and protecting data from cyber attacks is becoming ever more critical. Understanding common cyber threats, including the attack vectors, how they work, and how they can be detected, is key to working with IT security colleagues to protect an organization from cyber attacks and respond to incidents.

This briefing also will analyze recent regulatory enforcement actions in the UK and across the EU to identify key lessons, discuss the areas of security compliance that regulators are focusing on and develop strategies for responding to regulator inquiries.

Discussion topics include:

Common types of cyber attacks typically experienced by organizations, how they work, the main organizational vulnerabilities being exploited and the impact they have;

Cybersecurity trends for 2020, including the types of attacks seen, the main adversaries and key risk areas;

Lessons learned from recent UK and EU enforcement action; and

Strategies for responding to regulator inquiries.

Space is limited—early registration is recommended. For more information please contact Jo Lorimer at JLorimer@HuntonAK.com.