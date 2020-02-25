In the final part of our Never Stop Learning podcast series, Lisa Sotto, partner and chair of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Privacy and Cybersecurity practice, and Eric Friedberg, Co-President of Stroz Friedberg, LLC, and Aon’s Cyber Solutions Group, discuss practical solutions in preparing for a cyber incident.

Most companies are no strangers to the consequences of a data breach. It’s now rare to be unaffected by such incidents. Organizations benefit from advance preparation and high-level organizational support. Incident readiness includes having a state-of-the-art incident response plan, conducting tabletop exercises, implementing a vendor management program and having adequate cybersecurity insurance. Sotto stresses that tabletop exercises are especially important in building muscle memory to handle the inevitable cyber attack.

