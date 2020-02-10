In a recent podcast by Never Stop Learning, Lisa Sotto, partner and chair of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Privacy and Cybersecurity practice, and Eric Friedberg, Co-President of Stroz Friedberg, LLC, and Aon’s Cyber Solutions Group, discuss “Cybersecurity: How Concerned Should We Be?” As threats from cyber attacks continue to grow in both scope and complexity, it is imperative for companies and individuals alike to have a better understanding of cyber threats and the risks involved. We have broken down the podcast into a three-part series to help highlight the key themes.

In the first segment of this three-part series, Sotto describes the difference between privacy and security. She discusses the two distinct concepts and notes that they are two sides of the same coin. Friedberg and Sotto then turn their focus to cybersecurity and discuss the cyber threat landscape, identifying the various groups of threat actors and types of attacks, such as advanced persistent threats and ransomware.

Listen to Part 1 of the podcast.

Additional segments will be released in the coming weeks.

For more information on Never Stop Learning (“NSL”) and to subscribe to the NSL Double Talk podcast, please visit their website at www.nslexperience.com.