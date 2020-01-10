2019 was the “Year of the CCPA” as companies around the world worked tirelessly to comply with the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”). The CCPA aims to provide data privacy rights for California residents and imposes significant new requirements on covered businesses.
As we look ahead in 2020, we await the issuance of the California Attorney General’s final implementing regulations. We also will keep an eye on new state and federal privacy legislation.
Our Top CCPA Posts in 2019:
- One Year of CCPA
- Majority of CCPA Amendment Bills Passed by California Legislature
- California Attorney General Issues Proposed Regulations for CCPA
- Drafter of CCPA Ballot Initiative Filing New Privacy Proposal for the 2020 Ballot
Last year also was a busy year for other privacy regulations and news globally. Looking back, we highlight our trending topics from 2019:
- Brazil’s Senate Passes General Data Protection Law
- China Issues Updated Draft Amendments to Information Security Technology Specification
- Canada Signals Overhaul of Data Privacy
- India’s Draft Data Privacy Bill Introduced in Parliament
- CJEU Rules “Right to be Forgotten” on Google Limited to the EU in Landmark Case
- EDPB Releases Opinion on Interplay Between the ePrivacy Directive and the GDPR and a Statement on the ePrivacy Regulation