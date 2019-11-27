At its 15th plenary meeting, the European Data Protection Board (“EDPB”) adopted the final guidelines on the territorial scope of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) (the “Guidelines”), taking into account the feedback it received during the public consultation of its draft guidelines published on November 23, 2018.

The Guidelines are designed to assist both companies and regulators in assessing whether certain data processing activities are within the scope of the GDPR.

The final version of the Guidelines includes some noteworthy changes to last year’s draft guidelines: